Angola: COVID-19 - Angolan Government Acquires Serological Tests

Luanda — A batch of serological tests, to detect the levels of antibodies and the immune system of patients with COVID-19, is to arrive in the country this week, aiming at strengthening the prevention measures and combat against the new coronavirus in Angola.

This was announced last Friday in Luanda, by the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

Speaking in a press conference to update data on COVID-19 in the country, the Angolan government official clarified that the new medical material, despite being fundamental exam tools, will not replace the current tests that Angola uses for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, called RT- PCR, which is the most effective. She justified that the very last diagnosis of COVID-19 is only made by the RT-PCR exam, which is the molecular biology test.

According to the minister, the serological test will help to identify the immunity of each person's organism and to identify some active cases of COVID-19, but it has to be confirmed by the RT-PCR test. She went on to say that the serological test is not yet certified by the World Health Organization (WHO), despite being used by many countries.

On the occasion, she made known the existence of more than 500 fans, which are being distributed throughout the country. As for the haemorrhagic fever situation, which in recent days has been mainly detected in children, the minister said it was haemorrhagic dengue, according to tests carried out on some samples.

Therefore, she called on the population to redouble efforts with individual and collective hygiene, with a view to avoiding new outbreaks. According to the official epidemiological report, in the last 24 hours six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, making a total of 172 confirmed cases, 8 deaths and 66 recovered. During this period, 273 samples were further processed, of which 6 were positive and 266 were negative. The labs received a total of 19,840 samples, with 15,654 negative, 172 positive and 4,014 being processed.