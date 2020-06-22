Tanzania: 'Selander Bridge May Be Ready Ahead of Schedule

CONSTRUCTION of New Selander Sea-Crossing Bridge, one of President John Magufuli's flagship projects, is likely to be completed before the projected timeframe, it has been stated.

The construction of the 258.3bn/- ($112.8 million) bridge, which together with its connecting roads measures 6.23 kilometres, was initially planned to be completed in October next year.

Briefing Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Eng Isack Kamwelwe yesterday in Dar es Salaam after inspecting an ongoing construction work, Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) Chief Executive Officer Eng Patrick Mfugale, said the project had reached 40 per cent.

According to Eng Mfugale, the project was supposed to have already reached 44 per cent of its implementation had it not been due to the effects brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the pandemic affected the project development when some workers displayed some symptoms of the disease, prompting the construction work to be halted.

" Apart from the pandemic affecting some workers engaged in the project, prompting suspension of the work, Covid- 19 also affected the construction speed when the countries from which some experts and construction materials come experienced the lockdown and suspended flights," he said.

Eng Mfugale told the minister that if lockdown in countries from which some experts and construction materials come will be lifted, the bridge will be ready for operations by June, next year.

There were also some minor challenges, including presence of under-water cavities, a problem that consumed much time to resolve, according to him.

"But as of now, all under water challenges have already been resolved with all (under-water) works being completed. We are sure that there are no serious challenges on the rest of the works, that is why we plan to hand over the project some months before the targeted time," stressed Eng Mfugale.

On his part, Minister Kamwelwe appreciated the work done so far, saying all praises should be showered directed to the fifth-government for its implementation of the 2015 -2020 Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) general election manifesto.

"It is too challenging when people spend two to three hours on roads while their vehicles are on, consuming fuel and at the same time causing pollution due to smoke, threatening people's health," said the minister.

Meanwhile, the minister said that about 2.4bn/- had been set aside for compensation exercise to deserving people with houses and other infrastructures on the section of Barrack Obama Road that connects the bridge.

"The evaluation activities have already taken place and a compensation exercise will start tomorrow (Monday)," said Eng Kamwelwe.

The old Selander Bridge was constructed in 1929 and named after John Einar Selander, Tanganyika's first Director of Public Works.

Its renovation was funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency in 1980 and was its first road project in Tanzania's road sector.

Dar es Salaam, one of the largest growing cities in Africa, and perhaps in the world, has in recent years been facing a chronic problem of traffic jams that result from lack of friendly infrastructures, especially at major intersections.

When he assumed the highest position in the country in 2015, President Magufuli came up with an affirmative plan to decongest the city.

The plan includes building flyovers, bridges and a dry port at Kwala area in Kibaha.

To implement the plan, President Magufuli listed some projects, including Mfugale and Ubungo flyovers and Selander bridge. According to the government, more flyovers will be constructed at major intersections in Dar es Salaam.

The Bus Rapid Transit project now plays an integral role in decongesting the city in some routes that previously attracted a huge number of private commuter buses.