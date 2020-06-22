Tanzania: Zanzibar Makes Epic Gains

... says President Shein as the climax of his 10-year tenure draws near

ZANZIBAR President Ali Mohamed Shein dissolved the ninth House of Representatives here yesterday, enumerating impressive achievements which the seventh phase administration has registered socially, politically and economically.

President Shein attributed the great feats recorded by his 10-year tenure to the country's peace and unity, advising Zanzibaris to embrace their solidarity beyond anything for their future prosperity.

"During my 10-year administration, I promised and tried to do whatever I could to maintain peace, unity and harmony to enable Zanzibaris to continue loving, cooperating and supporting each other without any discrimination," Dr Shein said in his speech, which lasted 4:24 hours.

Economically, he said, the national income almost doubled from 1,768bn/- in 2010 to 3,078bn/- last year, with the national economy growing at seven per cent from 4.3 per cent over the period. The per capita income, during the nine-year period increased from 942,000/- to 2,549,000/-.

Through elaborate economic policies, the inflation rate dropped from 14.7 per cent in 2011 to 2.9 per cent last year, Dr Shein said, adding:

"The impressive economic growth has enabled the government to collect more revenues year after year to finance economic infrastructure and provision of social services."

President Shein said domestic revenues reached 748.9bn/- in the 2019/2020 fiscal year from a mere 181bn/- in 2010/2011 financial year. Budget dependence on donor funding has declined from 30.2 per cent in 2010/2011 to 5.7 per cent in 2018/2019 financial year.

He further said that his administration worked out an elaborate land policy to administer and execute proper land use plan.

During the decade, the government accomplished the National Spatial Development Strategy-2015, which involves the planning of 14 towns, including Zanzibar city, Chake-Chake, Wete, Mkokotoni, Konde and Kengeja.

Dr Shein said the government worked hard to intensify the business environment through increased cooperation with the private sector.

President Shein said his administration accorded special emphasis on clove trading, noting that during the period, the government spent over 511bn/- in procurement of 37,995.60 tonnes of the country's key cash crop from farmers.

"In nine consecutive years, the government paid 80 per cent of world prices, which is 14,000/- per kilogramme of first grade clove. The strategy aimed at benefiting the farmer and the cash crop is further consolidated," he said, describing the 10-year clove strategy as a great success.

Under the strategy, 3,465,034 clove seedlings were distributed to farmers and some of the trees have started producing.

Moreover, 22 modern clove procurement centres were constructed in Pemba, with Zanzibar State Trading Corporation (ZSTC) undergoing massive transformations.

President Shein further boasted an impressive record in the tourism sector, which is currently the main source of foreign exchange for the islands. He said during the period, tourism was successfully implemented through promotion of the country's tourist attractions in the new markets in Asia and Europe.

As of last November, Zanzibar had registered 509 hotels, with 26 and 20 facilities under the five and four star rankings, Dr Shein said, noting that tourist arrivals in Zanzibar reached 538,264 in 2019 from 133,000 in 2010.

President Shein also referred to improved social services - water, education and health - as his tenure's great achievements. He said the government had invested heavily on social and economic infrastructure, including roads and airports.

Promises free and fair elections

President Shein promised free and fair general elections later this year but issued a strong warning to individuals bent on disrupting the country's peace and tranquility.

"I wish to confirm to wananchi that we have an election Act; the constitution; and our own money to finance the elections...our defence and security agencies are intact," President Shein said in his live beamed speech to dissolve the ninth House of Representatives here.

He added: "I publicly announce it today; Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli (Union President) and I, are watchful; we will never dose, and we will effectively perform our responsibilities. Whoever goes against the rules and regulations will be squarely dealt with."

He invited all qualified Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members to join the race for electoral posts in the October general elections, describing participation in the electoral process as the key foundation of good governance and democracy.

Dr Shein reminded all Zanzibaris, politicians in particular, to respect the good job and responsibilities of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC), which exist and operate constitutionally.

He said the 2018 enacted Election Act Number Four aims at putting in place proper election procedures and addressing all weaknesses which were encountered during the past elections.

"The Zanzibar Electoral Commission will perform a good work and everybody will get their rights," Dr Shein assured in his 71-page speech, warning that any conduct against the agreed rules will amount to unnecessary commotions and violence.

"Violence is not the election goal. So, the October general elections this year will be free and fair. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will continually ensure the current peace and tranquility prevail."

President Shein further remarked: "This is an opportune time for us to subject our civilised politics, unity, and solidarity to rules and regulations."

The outgoing leader attributed all the social, political and economic feats that the Indian Ocean's semi-autonomous archipelago has achieved in one decade under the seventh phase administration to peace and tranquility.

He reminded Zanzibaris that it was never the sole responsibility of the special departments to preserve the country's peace but the role of every citizen.

Lifts all restrictions, opens schools

ALL restrictions on social activities in Zanzibar were lifted yesterday amid calls for sustained precautions against the deadly corona virus pandemic.

President Shein announced the opening of all schools - madrassa, nurseries, primary and secondary-effective June 29, 2020, saying the Islands were almost free from Covid-19.

He directed education and vocational training ministry to work out effective plan that will guide the handling of children at the learning centres.

"All boats and ships that ply the Unguja-Dar es Salaam, Unguja-Pemba and Pemba-Tanga routes will be allowed to carry passengers as per their official capacities, effective June 29," ordered President Shein, ordering the ministry of infrastructure, communication and transport to supervise implementation of the directive.

Dr Shein lifted all sanctions which were imposed on social activities in the wake of the corona virus outbreak in mid-March, 2020 but reminded wananchi to remain cautious, saying: "Let us get rid of contempt; Covid-19 has not been totally eliminated."

He said although Zanzibar was hit by the deadly virus, it experienced comparatively less adverse impacts, thanks to the government's firm protection strategies, health expert guidance and citizens' trust in the government.

"We came up with firm strategies against the virus ... we acted confidently and skillfully. We decided ourselves and we were guided by a high level of patriotism. We neither copied nor feared. We took the most appropriate approach," said Dr Shein.

He said the situation in the country was currently calm compared to April, May and the early June, noting that as of June 10, 2020, all Covid-19 treatment centres in Unguja and Pemba had no patient.

"Today is the tenth day since the last patient was discharged," he explained delightfully.

President Shein consoled the family members of people whose lives were snatched by the disease, and thanked all citizens for their support to the government in the battle against the fatal virus.

He also appreciated public and private institutions which joined the government to comfort the victims of the pandemic and other calamities through provision of various donations.