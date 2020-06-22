Tanzania: Investors Shower Praises On JPM

INVESTORS in Mwanza Region have commended measures being instituted by the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli that focus on resolving various challenges facing investors and the business sector in general.

They voiced their appreciations recently in Mwanza on the sidelines of the forum held under the coordination of Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC).

They said efforts made by the fifth phase government through various agencies and authorities in addressing challenges facing investors and the trade in general have significantly contributed towards the growth of the sector.

They admitted that one of the areas that the fifth phase government has recorded tangible achievements is the area of investment and trade, especially on efforts made to resolve challenges.

Lake Zone TIC Manager Ms Pendo Gondwe said to enable the sector grow TIC has been mobilising investors in and outside the country to grab opportunities that are being uncovered and marketed in the zone.

She said Lake Zone had abundant investment opportunities that investors should grab, taking into consideration that Lake Zone is the hub of almost all nations with the Great Lakes region.

"TIC coordinates all activities necessary for the growth of investments in partnership with government departments which serve as agents of developments to ensure investors work in supportive environment," she said.

Ms Gondwe urged investors to invest in Lake Zone as it has plenty of raw materials needed by stakeholders to support production in various sectors, ranging from fishing, agriculture to mining.

"Lake Zone has gold, diamond, cotton, coffee, tobacco, rice and plenty of arable land to support food and cash crops production," Ms Gondwe exemplified.

Ms Gondwe further said that to minimise complaints from the investors TIC has been working closely with them to ensure that it assists in addressing some challenges which are within their capacity so that they can proceed with their businesses.

Mkombozi Fishing and Marine Transport Director Mr Kitano Chacha applauded the government for the support it has been receiving from the government which has improved the business environment.

For his part, Director of Sayona Steel Mr Pravin Shah commended fifth phase government for its determination to promote investment in the country.