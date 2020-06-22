Tanzania: Bodaboda Riders Rally Behind JPM

THE Federation of Motorcycle (Bodaboda) Drivers Association (FEMODA) in Dar es Salaam Region has decided to support Dr John Magufuli following his decision to pick forms to vie for the presidency of the United Republic of Tanzania for the second term.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Friday, FEMODA Chairman Edward Mwenesongore said that they decided to support Dr Magufuli, who is the National Chairman of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) after his government recorded enormous achievements over the past five years.

"We will undertake a special visit on Saturday to congratulate the President. These congratulations will be preceded by a patriotic event of a voluntary march branded Bodaboda Appreciation Tour for JPM 2020," he said.

According to him, during the march, they would visit various projects implemented by the Fifth Phase Government under the leadership of President Magufuli such as Tanzanite Bridge, Mfugale Flyover, construction of the Julius Nyerere International Airport, Terminal III and Kinyerezi Electricity Power.

Other projects include the Ubungo Interchange and the construction of the new Bus terminal at Mbezi. He said the march would climax at Urafiki Hall where FEMODA would pronounce congratulations to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

He pointed out that they were expecting the Vice-President, Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan, to receive FEMODA greetings on behalf of Dr Magufuli.

On his part, Mr Michael Masawe, who is among FEMODA top leaders, pointed out that they were justified to support the president's move to contest a second term of the highest office of the land.

He said that they were proud of having a man like Dr Magufuli because he had recorded many successes for the betterment of the country, including the positive manner in which he handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The president has also been very careful in the selection of various leaders who assist him in the proper management of various development activities," he said, giving an example of the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda.

According to him, RC Makonda has been at the forefront of partnering with the President so that boda boda operators conduct their operations without being bothered.

Last Wednesday, President Magufuli launched his bid for a second presidential term after picking nomination forms at CCM party's headquarters in Dodoma.

Shortly after collecting the forms, Dr Magufuli, who completes his first five-year term of the presidency in October this year, remarked that he was running again to fulfill an obligation of implementing the party's 2020-25 manifesto.

The President will need at least 250 party members in good standing in 12 regions, at least two of which must be from Zanzibar, to endorse his nomination and return the forms before the deadline. Dr Magufuli will collect signatures of guarantors from twelve regions.