Kenya: Year-Old Child Among 104 Newly Detected COVID-19 Cases as 2,820 Samples Screened

Nairobi — A year-old child is among 104 newly detected coronavirus cases, raising the total number of reported infections in the country since March to 4,478.

The new cases reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Health are from 2,820 samples that were analyzed in a period of 24 hours.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said all the new cases arose from Kenyans, with men accounting for most cases at 76.

The cases are distributed across the counties of Nairobi (60), Mombasa (33), Kilifi (5), Busia (3), Kajiado (2) and Taita Taveta (1).

In Nairobi the cases are distributed in the sub counties of Langata (22), Kibra (19), Westlands (11), Starehe(3), Dagoretti North (2), Embakasi South (1), Kasarani (1) and Embakasi East (1).

In Mombasa the cases were reported in Changamwe (13), Mvita (8), Kisauni (5), Jomvu (4), Likoni (2) and Nyali (1) while the five cases in Kilifi county were reported in Rabai.

In Busia the three cases were traced to Matayos (2) and Teso South (1).

Kajiado's two cases were reported from Loitoktok while Taita Taveta's case was registered in Taveta.

To date, 136,361 coronavirus samples have been tested in the country.

The country's COVID-19 death rose to 121 on Saturday after two more patients succumbed to the disease.

A total of 1,586 patients have so far been discharged from various hospitals after having fully recovered.