Kenya: Virus Death Toll Rises to 121 After 2 Deaths, 36 Patients Discharged

Nairobi — Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Saturday raising the country's death toll to 121 representing a case fatality rate of 2.7 per cent.

The death rate remained relatively under control for a month now with the number of patients having recovered from the virus since April 1 raising to 1,586 after 36 patients were discharged.

Between June 8 and 13, the case fatality rate averaged 2.9 per cent. It dropped slightly to 2.6 percent between June 17 and 20, down from 5 per cent and 3.4 per cent recorded in April and May respectively.

With the confirmation of 4,478 COVID-19 cases since the first diagnosis in March 13, there are 2,771 active patients who are undergoing medication including those under home-based care.

During a previous update on the pandemic, the Health CAS noted that nearly 80 percent of the patients are asymptomatic necessitating the launch of home-based protocols which allow the management of patients at home.

The recovery rate stands at 35.4 per cent against a global average of 53 per cent.

Aman attributed the high number of recoveries to the tremendous work done by health practitioners.

"We want to salute and thank health care workers for their commitment and dedication as they continue to serve members of the public in this response," he said during a regular briefing on the status of the pandemic.

A year-old child is among 104 newly detected coronavirus cases which were diagnosed from 2,820 samples analyzed within 24 hours.

The new cases are spread across six counties: Nairobi (60), Mombasa (33), Kilifi (5), Busia (3), Kajiado (2) and Taita Taveta (1).