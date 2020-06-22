Kenya: 260 More People Test Postive to COVID-19

21 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

As Kenya marked 100 days since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country, the total number of infections has risen to 4,738 after 260 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The new cases attained from 3561 samples comprises 254 Kenyans and six foreigners. Of these 176 males and 84 females.

Of the new cases, Nairobi accounts for 157, Mombasa 43 and Kwale 15.

Speaking during the daily briefs to the media Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said youngest case is a seven-month old baby while the oldest is a 90-year-old.

Kagwe also said that 21 more patients have been discharged from various testing facilities across the country while two fatalities have been recorded, bringing the total to 123 deaths.

