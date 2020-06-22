Kenya: Duale Stripped of Majority Leader's Seat as Jubilee Bloodbath Continues

22 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Mwere

Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya has replaced Garissa Township MP Aden Duale as National Assembly majority leader.

This was announced during a Jubilee Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi Monday morning.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan was elected the new Jubilee PG secretary.

The meeting was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee Party leader.

The brief meeting was also attended by Deputy President Dr William Ruto, Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and a total of 174 Jubilee Coalition Members of the National Assembly.

A press statement shortly after the meeting ended State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, said the PG discussed a petition made to the Party Leader regarding the Coalition's National Assembly leadership.

According to the statement, the president said the coalition, through the new Leader of Government Business and Majority Chief Whip, will communicate changes in the composition of House Committees to the Speaker of the National Assembly by Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The Head of State reminded the legislators to focus on the Coalition's development agenda and advised them against engaging in divisive politics.

Additional reporting by Nairobi News team

