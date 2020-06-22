Kenya: Police Officer Arrested Flouting COVID-19 Safety Measures While on Drinking Spree

21 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A police officer based in Nairobi is among 20 revellers who were arrested on Saturday while on a drinking spree inside a pub in Pipeline estate, Nairobi County.

Irene Doris (service number 101217), who is attached to Industrial Area Police Station was arrested with 19 other suspects inside Club Sparrows.

VIOLENT

The police said the bar has been operating with impunity in disregard of the measures put in place to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

"Following a tip-off the police officers swung into action and arrested the 20 individuals who included the police officer and the owner of the pub where they have been enjoying protection from the officer," a police report filed at Embakasi Police Station under OB number 100/20/06/2020 reads in part.

The officer in question is said to have become violent as she was being escorted to the police station. It is reported that she started hurling beer bottles at the officer manning the report desk. She smashed two beer bottles that have been kept as exhibits.

SUBDUED

However, no one was injured in the incident.

"She was subdued by use of minimum force by two female officers and was placed inside the police cells," the report further reads.

The government has stepped up measures aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus, including maintaining social distance inside clubs.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

