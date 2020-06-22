Kenya: Willis Raburu's Wife Drops TV Presenter's Name on Instagram

22 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Citizen TV news anchor Willis Raburu's wife Mary Ngami aka Marya Prude, has dropped her husband's surname name on her Instagram account.

An engine search of her name on Instagram shows her name as Marya Prude KE.

COUPLE'S BREAKUP

Her previously private account has also been made public, but she is yet to post anything since her last post back in March.

Marya had deactivated her social media pages' months ago after breaking up with Raburu.

Although neither of them has publicly addressed the rumours, sources close to the couple have confirmed to Nairobi News that couple have seperated.

Looking at the couple's individual social media pages, none has so far deleted pictures they took together.

DAUGHTER'S DEATH

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News, the couple separated after they lost their daughter, Adana, earlier on this year.

The media personality was the first to break the news of the loss, announcing a much-needed break from work and asking for prayers.

The couple flew to the USA for some downtime and got a matching tattoo in honour of their late daughter.

The couple got married some three years ago in a low key event attended by friends and family.

