Zimbabwe: Parly to Conduct Interviews for Vacant Commissioner Posts in 3 Commissions

21 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Parliament's Standing Rules and Orders Committee (SROC) will early next month conduct public interviews to select candidates for posts as commissioners in the Zimbabwe Media Commission, Human Rights Commission and the Gender Commission.

Vacancies have arisen in the three independent commissions over the past months after several commissioners resigned from the bodies for unknown reasons.

The SROC is chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda. It met last Wednesday and resolved to conduct the interviews over two days on July 3 and 4.

The interviews come after Parliament sent out calls for public nominations of prospective commissioners between February and March this year.

SROC members confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com in separate interviews that the committee met Wednesday to consider lists of nominees and resolved to interview all prospective candidates on July 3 and 4.

"We met on Wednesday to consider the nominees which were forwarded to the committee at the conclusion of the nomination process. Basically, we agreed to adopt all the nominees as they appeared on the lists and selection will be undertaken by way of public interviews as stipulated in the Constitution," a SROC member said.

"So those interviews will take place on July 3 and 4 inside Parliament building."

Mudenda confirmed the development saying invitations for public interviews have already been sent out to the prospective commissioners.

"The Parliament administration has already sent out letters inviting these candidates for public interviews which will take place over two days; that is the 3rd and 4th of July 2020. So we are looking forward to them," Mudenda said in a telephone interview.

He, however, declined to reveal identities of the nominees.

The three commissions have been affected by resignations which necessitated Parliament to kick-start the process to select new commissioners. It could not be verified why the commissioners were leaving their posts before the end of their terms.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission recently announced it no longer had the constitutionally required quorum for it to make certain decisions fundamental to the protection of human rights in Zimbabwe and had to be reconstituted following the resignations.

The SCRO will conduct the public interviews of prospective candidates, prepare a list of nominees for the appointments, and submit the list to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.