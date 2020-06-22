Zimbabwe: Parly to Conduct Interviews for Vacant Commissioner Posts in 3 Commissions

Parliament's Standing Rules and Orders Committee (SROC) will early next month conduct public interviews to select candidates for posts as commissioners in the Zimbabwe Media Commission, Human Rights Commission and the Gender Commission.

Vacancies have arisen in the three independent commissions over the past months after several commissioners resigned from the bodies for unknown reasons.

The SROC is chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda. It met last Wednesday and resolved to conduct the interviews over two days on July 3 and 4.

The interviews come after Parliament sent out calls for public nominations of prospective commissioners between February and March this year.

SROC members confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com in separate interviews that the committee met Wednesday to consider lists of nominees and resolved to interview all prospective candidates on July 3 and 4.

"We met on Wednesday to consider the nominees which were forwarded to the committee at the conclusion of the nomination process. Basically, we agreed to adopt all the nominees as they appeared on the lists and selection will be undertaken by way of public interviews as stipulated in the Constitution," a SROC member said.

"So those interviews will take place on July 3 and 4 inside Parliament building."

Mudenda confirmed the development saying invitations for public interviews have already been sent out to the prospective commissioners.

"The Parliament administration has already sent out letters inviting these candidates for public interviews which will take place over two days; that is the 3rd and 4th of July 2020. So we are looking forward to them," Mudenda said in a telephone interview.

He, however, declined to reveal identities of the nominees.

The three commissions have been affected by resignations which necessitated Parliament to kick-start the process to select new commissioners. It could not be verified why the commissioners were leaving their posts before the end of their terms.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission recently announced it no longer had the constitutionally required quorum for it to make certain decisions fundamental to the protection of human rights in Zimbabwe and had to be reconstituted following the resignations.

The SCRO will conduct the public interviews of prospective candidates, prepare a list of nominees for the appointments, and submit the list to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.