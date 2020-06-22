Swaziland Journalist Death Threat After Article Supporting Absolute Monarch's Regime

22 June 2020
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

A Swaziland (eSwatini) journalist received a death threat after he wrote an article in support of the political regime headed by absolute monarch King Mswati III.

Welcome Dlamini of the Times of eSwatini reported to police that he had received text messages and one threatened him with death. The text referred to an article he had written for the paper supporting the local tinkhundla system of government. One text told him to stop 'lambasting progressive / political parties'.

The tinkhundla system in Swaziland does not allow political parties to stand in elections. King Mswati appoints the prime minister and government. He also chooses top judges and civil servants. Groups advocating multi-party democracy are banned under the Suppression of Terrorism Act.

The People's United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO) the best known of the prodemocracy groups and one of those banned dissociated itself from the death threat.

Police are investigating.

Journalists are often under attack in Swaziland but it is usually those criticising the regime who suffer. At present Eugene Dube, editor of the website Swati Newsweek, is in exile in South Africa after he wrote articles considered critical of the King.

Ncamiso Ngcamphalala, the Economic Freedom Fighters of Swaziland President, is on bail awaiting trail charged with sedition following comments he made in an interview with Swati Newsweek. He told the High court he had been tortured by police.

In March 2020 Swaziland journalist and former government cabinet minister Mfomfo Nkambule said he was tortured by police after he wrote articles critical of King Mswati for the online newspaper Swaziland News.

Also in March 2020 the editor of Swaziland News Zweli Martin Dlamini told the South African Broadcasting Corporation's Media Monitor programme that police raided his home after he published articles in his newspaper. He said police tied him up and suffocated him with a plastic bag.

He was speaking from South Africa and said he feared returning to Swaziland.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.