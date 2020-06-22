Liberia: Pres. Weah Calls for Stricter Enforcement of Measures to Curb the Spread of COVID 19 ... 'Stay Home' Order Back to 6pm

22 June 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

In keeping with the proclamation issued on Monday, 22 June, 2020, the President of Liberia. H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has extended by 30 days measures intended to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

All measures that were put in place on June 5, 2020 when the Liberian Leader announced some modifications to the COVID-19 guidelines remain in effect, except that all are now required to be indoors by 6 pm instead of the previous 9 pm timeframe.

President Weah said the adjustment became necessary on the guidance of health authorities. The restrictions on movement and other activities remain enforced in all counties with Coronavirus cases. The government is concerned that the general public no longer seem to comply with the health protocols which have up to this point helped prevent a much wider transmission of the disease in the country.

This attitude cannot be allowed to continue unabated. The government therefore reiterates that everyone is required to wear face mask in public places at all times and constantly wash their hands, while also social distancing. The security apparatus and health authorities are to ensure a stricter enforcement of these guidelines going forward.

Additionally, the Liberian Leader has mandated the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah to announce and make public details of other health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

In a related development, the Government of Liberia has extended the scheduled date for the reopening of the Roberts International Airport (RIA) by one week in order to ensure the necessary measures are put in place before the resumption of the airport's operations. The new date for the opening is now set at June 28, 2020.

The government took the decision following a review of the measures intended to keep commuters safe and prevent further COVID-19 spread.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

