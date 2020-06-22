South Africa: Taxi Strike - Mbalula in Heated Confrontation in Tshwane, Won't Budge On Proposed Grant Amount

22 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Taxi operators confronted Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing in Tshwane on Monday, saying they did not have essential protection gear as well as the required permits.

In addition, taxi operators are also unhappy about the grant amount proposed by the government.

Following reports of violence during a taxi strike in Gauteng on Monday, Mbalula made his way to Tshwane to address the media as well as the taxi industry.

Some roads across the province were blocked by taxis affiliated to the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), who are demanding R20 000 per vehicle from the government instead of the proposed R5 000.

Mbalula condemned the violence, and also stood his ground on the grant amount offered to the industry.

While he was speaking, dozens of taxi operators surrounded Mbalula while airing their concerns.

Things started to heat up, the crowd became more aggressive, and Mbalula was forced to hop into his car and drive away.

"You are running away," the crowd shouted as the minister and his security detail left.

Government and industry must work together

During his briefing, Mbalula reiterated that the government and the taxi industry must work together.

He said they had a right to protest, but it was counterproductive because there was "no need to intimidate to make your point heard".

"No one would benefit from fighting," he said, adding that it was an infringement on the rights of commuters to block the roads.

Mbalula holds firm

Mbalula also did not budge on the proposed grant amount.

"Government is in a position to provide what we can provide - we can't go beyond that [R5 000 per taxi]. There are other issues that the taxi industry requested from me that I am going to be raising, and I am negotiating in government [about] health measures," he said.

Mbalula said the government and the industry were working together, and added that he was not trying to undermine them.

"We can't take decisions in this country because we are being intimidated, otherwise there would be no government," Mbalula said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Nigerian Socialite Hushpuppi Arrested in Dubai

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.