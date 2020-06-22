Namibia: Miller Pips De Lange in Thriller

THE mountain bike season got off with a bang on Saturday when Alex Miller pipped Tristan de Lange to the post in a thrilling first race of the Nedbank Rock and Rut Cross Country series at Farm Windhoek.

Michelle Vorster had earlier comfortably won the Elite Women's title after completing five laps of the IJG Trails course in one hour 13 minutes one second, to finish more than seven minutes ahead of Michelle Doman (1:20:28), while Irene Steyn came third in 1:24:03, and Courtney Liebenberg fourth in 1:25:20.

But it was the Elite Men's race over seven laps between Miller and De Lange that the fans had come to see and the protagonists, who are both still gunning for one spot at the 2021 Olympic Games, did not disappoint as they served up an enthralling spectacle to remember.

From the start, Miller and De Lange broke away from the rest of the field and steadily increased their lead over the chasing pack.

They maintained their relentless pace throughout, clocking consistent lap times of just over 12 minutes, while the lead regularly changed as the race progressed.

Miller took the early lead, but by the second lap De Lange went to the front. Miller regained the lead by the third lap, but by the fifth, De Lange had once again replaced him at the front. Going into the final seventh lap, De Lange was in the lead, but Miller managed to pass him and when the two arrived for the final sprint, Miller held on to his narrow lead to cross the finish line in 1:26:01, with De Lange finishing a second behind. Hardus Nel finished in a distant third place in 1:33:24.

It was a great effort by both riders, who showed that there is still very little to choose between them in their battle to gain Namibia's mountain bike spot at next year's Olympics.

Miller was a gracious winner after the race.

Ït was a great race and Tristan provided some excellent competition. There wasn't really much of a difference between us today and I was the lucky one to cross the line first," he said.

"I'm very happy with my performance and Im looking forward to improve and compete in some more races in the Nedbank series," he added.

De Lange was also happy with his performance.

Ï got my tactics wrong there towards the end, I should have launched my sprint earlier, but it was a good race and I'm satisfied with my performance.

The lockdown period hasn't really affected my training programme and I'm happy with my fitness levels and looking forward to the rest of the season, as well as the qualifying races for the Olympics," he said.

Miller's victory capped a great day out in the winter sun at Farm Windhoek where about 120 mountain bike riders competed in various age group categories from u10 level through to the Grand Masters.

Willie van Zyl won the Sub Veteran Men category (30-39 years) over five laps in 1:14:15, followed by Braam Vermeulen (1:15:35) and Ananias Tamatisous (1:16:09), while Greg Chase won the Veteran Men category (40-49 years) over five laps in 1:10:12, followed by Fanie Steenkamp (1:12:06) and Philip Steyn (1:12:28).

Hugo Hahn won the Junior Men category (17-18 years) over five laps in 1:04:26, followed by Bergran Jensen (1:07:12) and James du Preez (1:17:50), while Hugo's younger brother, Daniel Hahn, won the Boys u16 over four laps in 52:44, followed by Kevin Lowe (56:08) and Adrian Key (57:25).

Nick du Plessis won the Master Men category (50-59 years) over four laps in 58:08, followed by Frank Snyman (1:00:04) and Andrew Chase (1:01:41), while Roland Graf won the Grand Master Men category (60+) over two laps in 36:58, with Renier Taljaard coming second (42:46) and Andreas Brueckner third (42:49).

Fana Lambert won the Rhino Men category?? Over four laps in 1:03:07, followed by Morne Honiball (1:07:23), while Christopher du Plessis won the Marathon Men category over three laps in 47:56, followed by Wesley Pieters (52:18) and Hilko Marshall (54:00).

Benita Kasch won the Sub Veteran Women category (30-39 years) over four laps in 1:05:13, followed by Nicola Fester (1:06:18) and Maike Borchert (1:11:55), while Marion Schonecke won the Veteran Women category (40-49 years) over four laps in 1:08:31, followed by Elanor Grassow (1:08:38) and Sandra Lippert (1:10:29).

Antje Tietz won the Master Women category (50-59 years) over three laps in 55:08, followed by Mandy Huysamen (55:12), while Elke Jagau won the Grand Master Women category (60+) over three laps in 39:33, followed by Berrit Graf (43:25); and Monique du Plessis the Junior Women category (17-18 years) over three laps in 51:24.

The other category winners were as follows:

Boys u14 - Roger Suren, boys u12 - Marco Thiel, Nipper u10 boys - Micah Chase, u14 girls - Delsia Janse van Vuuren, u12 girls - Rosemarie Thiel, Nipper u10 girls - Anne Cramer, E-Bike Open men - Ivan Haigan.