Namibia: Micillo Century Leads a Team to Victory

JUNIOR cricket continued in Windhoek over the weekend when two APS friendly matches were held at the Windhoek High School field on Friday and Saturday.

In an u13 match on Friday, a great batting display by Luca Micillo led APS A to a commanding first innings victory.

Opening the batting, Micillo attacked the bowlers at will and went on to score a great century before he was run out for 107. His innings came off only 86 balls and included 12 fours and four sixes.

He lost fellow opener JP Blignaut early on after he was dismissed for a single off the bowling of Wian Buhr, but Waldo Smith joined Micillo to put the A team in charge with a 126-run partnership for the second wicket.

Smith was a bit more sedate and was eventually not out on 52 which came off 73 balls and included two fours and one six, before the A team declared at 207 for two wickets.

For the B team, Wian Buhr took one wicket for 16 runs off three overs.

In reply, the B team's batting collapsed as they were bundled out for 83 runs. None of the batsmen could reach double figures and had it not been for the somewhat wayward bowling, which resulted in 48 extras, the total would have been much lower.

Michael Muller was the A team's best bowler, taking three wickets for 12 runs off four overs.

With a 124-run deficit, the B team followed on and reached 54 for the loss of four wickets when the match was called off due to a lack of time.

Micillo was the A team's best bowler, taking two wickets for 10 runs off two overs.

In an u16 match on Saturday, the APS B team beat the APS A team on the first innings.

The B team won the toss and opted to bat and got off to a steady start. Ryan Moffet was the first to go when he was caught off Lu-Hendro de Waal's bowling for 11 runs, but Gerhard Janse van Rensburg and Henry van Wyk put the B team in charge with an 83-run partnership for the second wicket.

Janse van Rensburg scored a run-a-ball 67, which included three fours and four sixes, while Van Wyk remained not out on 71 which included seven fours and one six.

Further down the order Dirkie Theunissen added a quickfire 73 off only 43 balls (3x6, 1x4) as the B team reached 295 for four wickets off 41 overs.

In reply, the A team regularly lost wickets as they slumped to 110 all out.

Ben Burger was their top scorer with 30 runs off 27 balls (2x6, 3x4), while Dirk Theunissen was the B team's top bowler, taking three wickets for six runs off two overs.

With a 185-run deficit, the A team followed on fared even worse as they slumped to 65 for eight wickets at close of play.

Christiaan Delport was the top scorer with 17 runs, while Ryan Moffet was the B team's best bowler, taking three wickets for 18 runs off three overs.