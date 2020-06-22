Namibia: Tribalism Row Teacher Granted Bail

22 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

A teacher of Schmelenville Combined School at Bethanie in the //Kharas region who allegedly posted tribal hate speech against the Nama community on the internet has been granted bail.

Assistant magistrate Marchel Pienaar granted Lukas Kampale bail in an amount of N$ 2 000 following a brief appearance in the Bethanie Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Kampale has been charged with assault by threat and inciting racial disharmony. He was was not asked to give his plea on the charges during his court appearance.

The case has been postponed to 16 July.

