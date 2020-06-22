Tanzania: Concentrate On Nation Development, Appointees Told

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has reminded his appointees at all levels to focus on their duties at hand instead of chasing other posts, for effective service delivery.

The Head of State warned egotism against among his lieutenants, hinting that his government's priorities should be the top most focus.

President Magufuli issued the warning on Monday at the swearing in event of the Arusha Regional Commissioner Mr Idd Kimanta together with three district commissioners for Arusha Monduli and Morogoro, an event that took place at Dar es Salaam State House.

The District Commissioners who took oath of office are Mr Kenan Kihongosi (Arusha), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edward Balele (Monduli) and Bakari Msulwa (Morogoro).

Other new appointees were Mr John Pima, Executive Director of Arusha City Council in Arusha and Mr Jerry Mwaga who has been appointed the District Executive Director (DED) for Kaliua in Tabora region.

President Magufuli said he was aware that some of his appointees have been eyeing parliamentary seats, with some targeting ministerial posts.

"My appointees should focus on meeting my expectations of them, some of them are busy eyeing to become MPs on beliefs that I would eventually pick them as ministers... if I wanted them in my cabinet I would have appointed them MPs and given them ministerial positions," said Dr Magufuli.

"How can you abandon your primary roles for parliamentary seats while you aren't even sure if your name will pass the party's vetting process...although it's a democratic right but they have to be sure of what they are doing," he warned.

Explaining the reasons behind firing Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mr Mrisho Gambo, Arusha District Commissioner, Mr Gabriel Daqarro and the City Executive Director Dr Maulid Madeni, President Magufuli said the three appointees had for long time been embroiled in misunderstandings that delayed development in Arusha City.

The President expressed his dismay, saying it was unfortunate to have his appointees ignoring directives from higher authorities and instead embrace personal battles that add no value to the public.

"It is my expectation that you, the new appointees, will perform your duties effectively, don't fail the people in Arusha as they have been craving for development projects for a long time," he said.

He directed for immediate commencement of the construction of the new Arusha Bus Stand that had stuck for a long time due to the misunderstandings among the top officials in the region.

The President explained that there was an argument between one church and a school with the latter demanding a space for expansion of its buildings, contrary to the directives that require all buildings to be multiple storeys due to shortage of space in Arusha.

"But they spent a lot of time on debating, with the aim of finding a plot for the project so that a compensation of 400m/- can be made by the city council," noted Dr Magufuli.

He was of the view that the regional commissioner was also cultivating hate among other appointees for his personal mileage, even on issues that the government, through previous administrations, had clearly made its position.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli used the occasion to send a last warning to the Arusha Regional Police Commander and the Head of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in the region to avoid placing personal instead of national interests.

He instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro and the Director General of PCCB Brig Gen John Mbungo, to warn their subordinates in the Arusha region for their misconduct.

Without mentioning their faults, President Magufuli said he had planned to sack the two officials but decided to give them one last chance.

"They won't be given another chance if they mess up next time," he said, asking the new regional commissioner to also deliver his message once he arrives in his new office.

Earlier, the minister of State, President's office Regional Administrations and Local Government, Mr Selemani Jafo asked the new appointees to work diligently, respect each other and work as a team in order to meet their objectives.

He said close cooperation is a key to success at work places, reminding the RCs to help the DCs to deliver.

"You have to work as a team, love each other regardless of our ages and positions, respect and dedication to work are the key aspects to success," he said.

For their part, the RCs for Arusha (Mr Kimanta) and Morogoro Mr Loata Ole Sanare, pledged to cooperate with the new DCs on bringing development in their areas of administration.