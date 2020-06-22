Tanzania: Looking At Projects to Improve Services At Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

CAPACITY building for women, preparing of code of legal assistance and strengthening of human rights and protection are among development projects the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs implemented over the past five years after President John Magufuli came to power.

The government has implemented various development projects within the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs over the five-year period from 2016/17 to 2019/20, of which over 50bn/-have been spent.

According to a report on the implementation of development projects for the 2016/17 -2019/20 year released recently, the fund used includes 32.4bn/-were local funds and the remaining 18.6bn/-came from foreign sources.

The projects include strengthening the capacity of the ministry for women's rights legal review and institutionalize response to violence against women.

Another task is the preparation of proposals for the strengthening of women's and children's rights protection systems that will be included in the new National Human Rights Action Plan 2018/19 - 2023/24).

There is also a preparation of the Code of Legal Assistance Act as one of the government's measures to eradicate violence against women and children and create a society based on universal justice and gender equality.

Another function implemented is to analyze various laws governing the affairs of women and girls and to propose measures to remedy the shortcomings.

Furthermore is prepared by a statement of the assessment of the needs of justice officers (Judges, State attorneys, Social Welfare officers and police officers), dealing with issues of sexual violence.

Another task implemented in this project was the completion of a review of various Laws, Regulations and guidelines governing women's issues and commenting on the shortcomings.

There was a project to strengthen Human Rights and Protection of Human Rights with the aim of having justice and human rights protection systems for women and special groups, of which 228,239,698/40 foreign funds were spent.

The funds were used to develop an integrated system for collecting, analysing and storing important data and information about the criminal justice industry.

There was also dissemination of proposals adopted by the United Republic of Tanzania at the 33rd session of the Human Rights Council, under the United Nations system of review for a specific period.

Another function done is reviewing the draft of state's report of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of 2006 and compiled the guide for providing legal aid services for inmates and detainees.

It is also preparation of the five-year plan of implementation of the Care Act Legal Aid (2017) and its Regulations of 2018 and providing training guiding 139 assistants registrars of legal service providers from eight regions of Mbeya, Singida, Mwanza, Simiyu, Arusha, Tanga, Lindi and Kigoma.

Another implementation is the establishment of an online legal aid registration system as well as monitoring their performance and 50,000 citizens were provided legal support services on the days of the week of the legal aid service.

Another project is the National Human Rights Action Plan-NHRAP 2018-2022 with the aim of putting the system of monitoring information on human rights and the collection of statistics, where 514,480,000 /-external funding was spent on various tasks.

There is a project of EJustice aimed at using Information Communication Technology to strengthen justice systems in order to speed up delivery of justice which was implemented where 605,441,000 /-was spent in local currency for introduction of database of all lawyers who are in public service.

Another work done for the project was to continue the construction of the ICT infrastructure of the Ministry's Head Office and further strengthening the use of the technology in the provision of legal services through the improvement of the Judicial Statistical Dashboard System.

Another project implemented is the Building Sustainable Anti-Corruption Action in Tanzania (BSAAT), with a view to eliminating corruption gaps in the Justice System that are barriers to the fight against poverty.

A total of 572,653,607/-foreign funds was used to analyze the existing Criminal Justice System and to assess its shortcomings in the justice provision and its contribution to generating corruption gapes that lead to poverty in the country and to prepare a draft for proposals to keep Criminal Justice System that meets present and future needs with no loopholes of corruption.

The construction of Hostels for male students at the Judicial College (IJA), was another project implemented during the period aimed at improving accommodation and raising the profession where 1,300,086,777 / 52 domestic funds were used at the Lushoto based college.

There was also a project for registrations of children under five for the purposed of registering all children generations of under the age of five years in (Mainland) of which 79,302,000 /-local funds were used for various activities.

Some of activities are the registration in general of 5,665,411 generations in the regions of Mwanza, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe, Shinyanga, Geita, Lindi, Mtwara, Mara and Simiyu and increased enrollment rate for children of the relevant group from 13 percent in 2012 to 38 percent in 2018.

There is a project for registration of students with five to 17 years old that was also implemented with the aim of registering the students who were not registered and a sum of 709,482,000 /-local funds were used.

The funds were used to provide public education, mentoring seminars and registration training for district leaders of Bariadi, Tarime, Singida, Ilala, Kinondoni, Temeke, Ubungo, Kigamboni, Iringa Urban, Kilindi, Ludewa, Njombe, Makete, Wanging'ombe and Musoma.

Other functions are the enrollment in total of 320,208,011 generations in the districts and purchase of registration materials (forms and certificates) as well as paying for the costs of certification center.

The Birth and Death Registration System using ICT was another project that was implemented with the aim of improving birth and death registrations using the ICT system, whereby a sum of 220,871,920 /-local funds and other 14,561,638,189/-foreign funds were used in various activities.

These activities include the launch of a new electronic system for registration of births and deaths, installation and implementation of this new system at 150 centers.

Also there was launching of the Database System and approximately one million records that were previously on paperwork have been archived, thus simplifying its access to various applications and registrations totaling 142,617 generations and 4,962 deaths.

There was also the improvement of database of registration of the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA), Headquarters and initiated discussions on requests for the National Health Insurance Fund, the Social Security Fund Authority and the Social Development Fund (TASAF), regarding the integration of their systems into the new RITA generation registration system.

The process of exchanging information has been piloted. The Agency has also provided numbers for the registration and renewal of the voter's register to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), which is specifically for those who turned 18 and for those who did not have a voting card for preparation of the 2020 forthcoming election.

Another project of Enhancing Access to Legal Rights and Protection of Human Rights in Tanzania was also implemented with a view to enhancing access to justice and protection of human rights in the country and a sum of 199,880,908/-in foreign currency was spent.

The tasks implemented are the completion of the preparation of the Commission's Five Year Strategic Plan 2018/19-2022/23, (CHRAGG Strategic Plan), Stakeholders Engagement Strategy, Communication and V isibility Strategy and Training plan.

There was also finalisation of the Commission's Partnership Agreement in monitoring and reporting on human rights issues and the Commission has resolved land disputes in Same, Liwale and Handeni districts and strengthened peace and harmony between investors, citizens and the government.

Strengthening the Fundamentals of Access to Legal Rights and Access to Human Rights at low levels especially for women is another project implemented to increase access to legal rights and human rights advocacy in society, especially to women at the grassroots level.

A total sum of 442,635,000/-of external funds was spent on project implementation in 39 district councils in five regions of Mtwara, Mara, Shinyanga, Mbeya and Manyara.

It also builds the capacity of the 870 staff of the Councils at district and ward levels in issues of access to justice and human rights advocacy with the aim of providing such education to executives at village level and to all citizens.

Another project is the Judicial Service Improvement Program in improving courts infrastructure at various levels and a sum of 28,582,181,424/- in local funds was spent on the completion of construction of the Bagamoyo, Ilala, Kigamboni and Mkuranga district Courts.

The construction of the High Court in Kigoma region is underway and the construction of Mara Court building has been completed.

Also the construction of Resident Magistrate's Courts in Geita, Njombe, Katavi, Simiyu and Lindi regions as well as 16 district courts is underway and construction of eight Primary Courts has been completed.

The construction of the Attorney General's Office at Mtumba area in Dodoma is another project implemented to reduce renting costs has also been implemented and a sum of 1bn/-has been spent and the construction works have been completed.