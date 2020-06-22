Nigeria: FCT FA Chairman Mouktar Mohammed Inspired By Achievements Recorded in One Year

The Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Football Association, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed has said he is motivated by achievements recorded in his first year in office to do more for football development in the territory and Nigeria in general.

Achievements recorded so far by the private investor in Nigerian football are said to have earned him commendations from stakeholders in the territory.

Immediately after his inauguration in 2019, the young and dynamic football administrator is said to have hit the ground running immediately as he re-packaged the FCT FA League, organised the U-15 Boys competition, masterminded the Bayern Munich trophy tour and Youth Cup success and also ensured that the defending champions FCT advanced to the now suspended 2020 National Sports Festival.

Furthermore, Mohammed organised the inaugural Abuja Beach soccer tournament, introduced Teq football in Abuja, embarked on renovation of both the Area 3 and Old Parade Ground sports grounds, offered full sponsorship for 21 FCT coaches to attend the basic coaching course at the National Institute for Sports (NIS), facilitated the Bayern Munich coaching clinic for coaches in FCT and also entered into football development pact with embassies of Belgium and Hungary.

A product of democracy, he also ensured free and fair football association polls in all the six Area Councils in the FCT.

Despite achievements recorded by his board, Mohammed told Daily Trust yesterday that his tank is still filled to the brim with uncommon initiatives.

"I am highly motivated by the outpouring of commendations and good will from the relevant stakeholders as we clock one year in office.

"It's not been easy but I am happy that we have kept our campaign promises. We are gradually building a brand that will be marketable.

"Personally, I am just starting. I have a lot to offer FCT football. I am doing everything possible to make Abuja the hub of football in Nigeria.

"We have brilliant ideas but without the support of corporate organisations and public spirited individuals, we won't be able to actualise these ideas," he said.

Mohammed therefore called on government to continue to provide the enabling environment for corporate organisations to be motivated to sponsor sporting activities.