Nigeria: FCT FA Chairman Counts Feats in First Anniversary

Federal Capital Territory Football Association( FCTFA) Chairman, Adam Mohammed Mouktar insisted at the weekend that he was committed to making football in Abuja and its environs a model to follow in the country as he celebrates his first year in office.

Elected 20th June 2019, Mouktar has brought his managerial talents to bear with some far reaching programmes and projects including partnership with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and introduction of Teqball new sports amongst other landmarks.

"My experience has been remarkable in the true sense because we had a plan; we executed it and it has transformed the football landscape filled with hope that the future can and will be very bright," explained Mouktar. "I have seen how very passionate people are about the game they love."

In the period under review, the Mouktar-led board rebranded and improved the FCT League with cash prizes for winners along with renovation of the Area 3 and Area 10 pitches; human capacity building with all expenses paid courses for 21 male and female coaches drawn from all the six area councils of the FCT as well as technical partnership with the Embassy of Hungary on sports cooperation and exchange.

"I have nothing to say than a big appreciation for the support from the government; FCT Director of Sports; my Board Members and my team;

my constituents in the six Area Councils; all the fans and the ordinary good will from the public have been tremendous," Mouktar further said.

He said that it was with the support of all that he was able to do so much within the first year.

"The FCT has experienced a renaissance and commendations from all over the country," enthused the FCT FA boss.

Mouktar said he was not resting on his oars: "We intend to strengthen the core foundations of football development; developed grassroots players, referees, coaches, administrators and to grow the fan-base across the area councils

"In the long term, we intend to get massive sponsorship for various competitions, grow female football, grow a few world-class football academies and build more playing pitches," noted Mouktar who few years ago represented the continent at the novel FIFA Fan Focus Group (50 Great Minds of football).