Nigeria: 17 Club Chairmen Vote to End 2019/20 NPFL Season

Seventeen chairmen of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs have voted that the 2019/20 season should come to an end with the top three clubs representing Nigeria at the CAF interclubs competition in the next season

A statement issued at the end of the voting session by the Executive Secretary of the Club Owners Association, Alloy Chukwuma, showed that only Rangers International of Enugu voted for the Super 6 option for the winners to emerge as well as the three clubs to represent the country in next season's continental campaign. Akwa United of Uyo and Lobi Stars of Makurdi abstained from voting.

The 17 clubs also voted for neither promotion from the lower cadre nor relegation of any of the NPFL clubs.

The votes by the clubs chieftains was one of the four options tables by the League Management Company (LMC) on how to end the season disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The seventeen that voted for the season to end are: Kwara United, Kano Pillars, Katsina United, Jigawa Golden Stars and Adamawa United.

The others include Wikki Tourists, MFM, Sunshine Stars Enyimba, Warri Wolves and Abia Warriors. Others area Nasarawa United, FC IfenayiUbah, Dakkada, Heartland, Rivers United and Plateau United.