Nigeria: With 436 New Infections, Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Cross 20,000 Mark

22 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

-6,879 persons discharged, 518 dead

-Lagos discharges 45 more patients

Nigeria has recorded 436 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 20,244 the number of confirmed infections in the country.

A breakdown yesterday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that Lagos recorded 169 new cases; Oyo, 52; Plateau, 32; Imo, 29; Kaduna, 28; Ogun, 23; Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Enugu 18 each; Bauchi, 17; Bayelsa, 14; Rivers, eight; Osun and Kano, six each; Edo and Benue, five each; Adamawa, three; Borno, two; as well as Abia and Ekiti, one each.

It said: "Nigeria had recorded 20,244 confirmed cases of the virus. 6,879 persons have been discharged, while 518 have unfortunately died."

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has discharged 45 additional COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 1,328 the number of successfully treated persons in the state.

Announcing this yesterday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 and Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the discharged patients comprised 18 females and 27 males.

He said: "20 were discharged from Gbagada, 12 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), nine from Onikan, two from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and one each from Lekki and Agidingbi isolation centres.

"This brings to 1,328, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos."

