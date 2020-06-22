Nigeria: Ndidi's Teammate, Maddison, Laments Watford's Late Equaliser Against Leicester

22 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Although Leicester are still in line to play in UEFA Champions League next season with their current third spot in the English Premiership log, James Maddison has expressed mixed feelings after the Foxes conceded a stoppage-time leveller during their 1-1 draw away to relegation-threatened Watford.

The champion of the EPL three season ago are eager to return to top European night football next season but their position is currently under threat by Chelsea and Manchester United but the away win would have assured them a further push in the final stretch with eight matches to go.

But last Saturday, both teams showed signs of rustiness at Vicarage Road as they played for the first time after the long sporting lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and manufactured crowd noise and empty stands created an eerie atmosphere.

Ben Chilwell eventually opened the scoring on 90 minutes, firing an unstoppable shot into the top corner with Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster rooted to the spot.

The Hornets grabbed a valuable point three minutes later Craig Dawson scored an overhead kick from close range, moving them further away from the drop zone.

The Foxes missed the opportunity to move within four points of second-place Manchester City, but Maddison was able to look on the bright side after producing a strong display in his first appearance since the season was suspended in March.

"I'm so happy, playing with a smile on my face, back doing what we love,' he told lcfc.com.

"Obviously, I'm so excited and happy to be back but then straight away, I'm so

disappointed that we missed out on two points because that's the game.

"We're so hungry to do well and secure that Champions League space. So, (it is) kind of two points dropped, I feel, but I felt good and I felt strong even towards the end. I could have had a goal or an assist on another day.

"Obviously, the first one back is always going to be strange, a bit ropey, a bit cagey in the first 10 minutes.

"But I think over the 90 minutes, we were definitely the fitter, more dominant team and created the better chances."

Leicester return to action tomorrow night night when they host Brighton. The Foxes then play at home for the second game in a row when they take on Chelsea on Sunday.

