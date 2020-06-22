Nigeria: One Kidnapper Shot Dead As Gunmen Kill 14 in FCT, Zamafara

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has shot dead a kidnapper as abductors killed their three victims, while armed robbers killed one person in Abuja at the weekend.

Also gunmen have also killed at least 10 people when they attacked Ruwan-Tofa community in Dansadau district of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The FCT police command said it has launched a manhunt for the fleeing killers of the four residents of the FCT.

Three of the victims were kidnapped by unknown gunmen from Yambabu community in Kwali Area Council on June 20, 2020 at about 2130hrs while a robbery gang shot one Sunday Ike on the head and robbed him of his light blue Toyota Camry car with registration number BS 286 KWL in the Gwarinpa District of Abuja.

Giving an update on the killings, the FCT Police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the victims abducted in Kwali Area Council were later killed by the kidnappers while one of the abductors was shot dead during a fierce exchange of fire.

"It is unfortunate that the three victims were killed by their abductors. However, one of the abductors was killed during an exchange of gun fire. The command is still on the trail of the assailants", he said.

The FCT Police Command has also launched a massive manhunt to arrest the unidentified gunmen who shot one Sunday Ike on the head and robbed him of his light blue Toyota Camry car with registration number BS 286 KWL in Gwarinpa.

The incident occurred on June 19, 2020 at about 2300hrs at the victim's shop located at 3rd avenue in Gwarinpa.

Police operatives who responded to a distress call on the incident rushed the victim to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where he was later certified dead by medical doctors.

While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma, assured FCT residents that the perpetrators of the heinous act will be arrested and brought to justice.

He also encouraged members of the public to support the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants, who are presently on the run.

While restating its commitment to the protection of lives and property in the FCT, "the Command wants to state that its goal in the ongoing operation is to rescue the victims and arrest the persons behind the criminal act.

"Those with useful information about the assailants can contact any of the following FCT Police Command Control Room numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, or 08028940883"

In another development, gunmen have also killed at least 10 people when they attacked Ruwan-Tofa community in Dansadau district of Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, said 10 people were killed in the attack.

He also said security agencies are working with the state government to maintain peace in the state.

The attackers numbering about 200 stormed the community on over 100 motorcycles shooting sporadically and killing people at will.

They also stole hundreds of livestock, the residents said asking not to be named for security reasons.

The attack at the weekend occurred around 6p.m.

Shehu in a statement after the attack, said in an effort to stem the tide of criminal activities especially unrepentant bandits who refused to embrace the culture of peace in the state, the state government in concert with state police command led by Usman Nagogo and the Commanding Officer of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Gusau, Brigadier General O M Bello have constituted and deployed a joint operational squad compromising the police, Army and civil defence to Bindin district of Maru LGA.

He added that the deployment of the operational team was aimed at complementing the existing security emplacement in the area.

The police spokesman added that the 80-man joint squad was unveiled by the Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander respectively.