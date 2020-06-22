Nigeria: FG Receives U.S.$22 Million Medical Supplies From EU, UN

The federal government has received vital medical supplies that are worth $22 million from the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) to boost its fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic disease in the country.

A statement issued yesterday from the Department of Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and signed by Oluwatosin Akingbulu, said the shipment included 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital no-touch thermometers, numerous personal protective equipment (PPEs), laboratory supplies and emergency health kits, etc., that would boost the Nigerian government's efforts to care for those affected by the disease.

"The essential medical supplies will enhance efforts of the frontline responders providing care and treatment to people affected by the virus, increase testing capacity and early detection of those affected by the virus and support the hospitalisation and management of COVID-19 cases. The supply were handed over to the federal government through the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the NPHCDA and was officially presented to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at an event attended by high-level delegates from the EU, Ministry of Health and the UN.

"These vital supplies co-funded by the EU will help us to both protect healthcare workers and ensure people are tested and treated as quickly as possible to save lives," said the UN's Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon.

The EU has contributed EUR 50 million through the Nigeria One UN COVID-19 response that serves as One COVID-19 Financing and Investment Platform, through which different stakeholders (including UN, other multilateral and bilateral donors, as well as private sector donors, foundations and philanthropists) could channel their financial support to the multi-sectoral efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Response.

"Today, we take a vital step in the response to the pandemic. The alliance between Team Europe, the PTF and the UN has proven very strong. This is partnership in practice when it matters the most. Addressing the health crisis in Nigeria and getting the economic wheels turning again are key priorities for the EU while making sure that we protect the most vulnerable," said theHead of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen.