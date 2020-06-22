Nigeria: Group Decries Lopsided Appointments in Ondo

A socio-political group, Movement for Greater Ondo State (MFOS), has faulted the state Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the lopsided appointments in the state.

A statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Chief Olu Akinmoyeje and Mrs. Adenike Momoh, yesterday, alleged that Akeredolu has not demonstrated inclusiveness in appointments since he came to power almost four years ago.

The group in the statement, said: "The action of the Governor Akeredolu-led government in the state with regards to appointments into strategic positions is not fair.

"The shocking lopsided appointments are an affront on the people in other communities and towns in state, who are eminently qualified for the positions."

The statement added that "Akeredolu, who hails from Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state, on many occasions had been accused of dishing out juicy appointments without due consideration to inclusiveness and diversity of the state.

They also averred that top positions in the state have been given to a particular section of the state at the detriment of other sections.

"Within the cabinet of the governor, those that are not from a particular section had been sidelined and are not valued," the statement alleged.