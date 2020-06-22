Nigeria: CNPP Threatens to Lock Down N'assembly Over Detention of CUPP Spokesperson

22 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) yesterday warned that the National Assembly would be lock down over the detention of the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, by the police.

Recently, the House of Representatives at the plenary resolved to take legal actions against Ugochinyere for alleging that the lawmakers collected $10 million bribe from American billionaire, Bill Gates, to pass the Control of Infectious Disease Bill into law.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the CNPP Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said Ugochinyere was arrested by policemen last Thursday in Abuja, allegedly on the orders of the leadership of the House, despite an existing Order of Court which had been served on the police.

He said Ugochinyere's life is currently in danger, as he is kept in a crowded cell of about 40 people, and that the police authorities would be held responsible if he tests positive for COVID-19 after 14 days of his release.

Ezugwu called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order all security agencies to henceforth obey all court orders in the country.

According to Ezugwu, "The House cannot be a judge in its case, and it cannot make laws, interpret and enforce the laws when there is separation of power in the country. Our major fears at the moment are that Ugochiyere may not come out of police detention alive. Our findings show that not only that he is kept in a crowded cell of about 40 people, those who were arrested for contravening the COVID-19 protocols and curfew have continued to be added to the cell.

"It is surprising that at a time the police authorities are expected to decongest detention facilities nationwide as a result of the COVlD-19 pandemic, the contrary is the case. We will not hesitate to mobilise all pro-democracy forces and civil society groups for a lockdown of the National Assembly if the CUPP spokesman is not released immediately."

