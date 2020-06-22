Nigeria: Ecobank Graduates Trainees

For the second time in two months, Ecobank Nigeria has hosted another set of its trainees from its academy to a virtual graduation ceremony, who have since been absolved into the bank. The Ecobank Nigeria Management Trainees Batch 2 (EMDP 2) comprises 53 graduates who were trained at the Ecobank Nigeria Academy for 21 months. Ecobank Nigeria had in May this year organised a virtual graduation ceremony for 57 graduate trainees, the first of its kind by any bank in the country.

Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, reiterated that the bank's deliberate policy to train and equip its workforce was in line with its transformation drive to make the financial institution the most preferred in the country. He added that it was also targeted to better serve its customers in a convenient and accessible manner particularly as the nation rebounds from the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to him, Ecobank has also invested in a robust technology-based model which positions the bank to cope with current and future challenges including the provision of convenient digital banking services to customers in a seamless manner across 33 countries on the African continent.

"Our Mobile Banking app is unique as it's a single App for the entire continent and our USSD *326# is very convenient. We have Ecobank Online for individuals; Ecobank Omniplus and EcobankOmnilite for corporate and SME clients respectively. Our Agency banking Ecobank Xpresspoints brings banking to every neighbourhood. You can open an account in minutes on our Mobile platform while our POSs and ATMs are everywhere in the country".

Speaking further, the Managing Director encouraged the graduands to remain ethical and diligent in the delivery of the vision of the bank to become the most preferred financial services payments brand in Nigeria to support the economic development of households and growth of trade, manufacturing and commerce in Nigeria and Africa.