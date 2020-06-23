Nigeria: S&P Global Affirms AfDB's AAA Rating, With Stable Outlook

23 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

Ratings agency S&P Global has affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit assessment of the African Development Bank (AfDB) with a stable outlook.

The rating agency positively assessed the bank's strong financial risk profile, very strong capital adequacy, strong funding and liquidity, extraordinary shareholder support and adequacy of its governance and management.

"We are therefore affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on the AfDB," S&P Global stated in a statement on Monday.

The rating agency noted the bank's $115 billion capital increase, approved by shareholders in October 2019, and the replenishment to the African Development Fund, the bank's concessional window, in December 2019.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, over the next two years, AfDB will

prudently manage its capital while maintaining solid levels of high-quality liquidity assets and robust funding," the S&P Global statement added.

S&P expects that "shareholders will remain supportive by providing timely capital payments and the Bank will continue benefiting from preferred creditor treatment (PCT); and "prudently manage growth in private-sector lending in a way that's aligned with its mandate."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.