Kenya: I'd Love to Coach Harambee Stars - Polack

22 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has made it clear that he aspires to coach a national team in the near future and would grab the job without hesitation were it the Kenyan national team, Harambee Stars.

The Briton says his qualification and experience can see a turn around in the performance of Harambee Stars, currently coached by Francis Kimanzi.

ACHIEVEMENTS

"I would love to coach a national team and maybe even Harambee Stars or in any other country in future. I would also serve as assistant coach or in the management of any national team because it enables one to make a mark on this profession," said Polack

"I have won trophies with Asante Kotoko (Ghana), the Super Cup here in Kenya, three coach of the month awards and my team is on the verge of winning the league title," he said.

TOP OF THE TABLE

"I have performed well at club level and maybe someday I will be a national team coach maybe here in Kenya or elsewhere," added the 59-year-old.

Polack, who replaced Turkish Cypriot coach, Hassan Oktay, in August last year, last week won the February Fidelity Insurance coach of the month award.

This season Polack has lead Gor Mahia to the top of KPL standings on 54 points after 22 rounds of matches.

The fate of the season is still unknown as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Kenyan Premier League Limited (KPL) tussle over the matter in court.

