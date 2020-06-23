Tanzania: Simba Squad Laud Squad for Stellar Performance

SIMBA SC Head Coach, Sven Vandenbroeck lauded 100 percent commitment from his squad after crushing out Mwadui FC 3-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

It was a sweet revenge for Simba against a side which wounded them first this season at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga courtesy of 1-0 defeat.

The triumph however saw Simba continue to ascend at the peak of the top flight league table with 75 points from 30 matches and remain key candidates to lift the trophy at the end of the marathon.

At a post-match briefing, Vandenbroeck reiterated that he was satisfied with total commitment from the players who fought hard to seek the win.

"I told my players after the Covid-19 break that if they work hard and show me something, they must do 100 percent job without relaxing.

"I even told them that trophies are given at the end of the league and not at the beginning hence the remaining part of the season is very important," he said.

His captain John Bocco who scored the third goal on the day said team work was the main ingredient which enabled them to haul vital three points.

"Mwadui played good football but we doubled our efforts in both halves of the game to silence them which is very important. Our aim now as a team is to win all the remaining matches coming on our way," Bocco said.

On his part, Mwadui Head Coach, Khalid Adam said his charges failed to put in practice the game plan he told them to use while facing Simba.

"You can see that the goals we conceded were almost similar meaning that we failed to correct ourselves from the mistakes we did.

"After allowing them to score, we were out of the game but that is part of the match, we need to keep our heads up towards the forthcoming league encounters," Adam said.

He added that he selected players who are ready to feature in a particular match as such, he does not believe that those who miss from his lineup can change the game.

"We still have a room to do better and finish the season on a good pedal to avoid relegation," he noted. From 30 matches, Mwadui have garnered 34 points and ranks 16th on the table. It was their second consecutive defeat after league resumption as they went down 1-0 to Young Africans in their previous battle.