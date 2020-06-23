Tanzania: Govt to Rev Iew Cooperative Dev Elopment Policy of 2002

22 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government plans to review the Cooperative Development Policy, 2002 to come up with a new one which will cope with the current environment in cooperatives.

This was revealed by Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) Director of Planning and Evaluation Buji Bampebuye during a stakeholders' meeting to collect views before drafting the new policy.

The meeting, which was held at the weekend, brought together farmers, representatives of various groups, the private sector and nongovernmental organisations.

Mr Bampebuye noted that the review of the policy aimed at ensuring that it was in line with the current situation in the cooperatives.

"Let us utilise this opportunity to discuss together, give our views and offer our recommendations to improve the policy and come up with the final draft that will add value to our cooperative unions," he said.

Presenting a topic at the meeting, a law lecturer at Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU) Alphonce Mbuya took participants through the history of the Cooperative Development Policy, 2002 and various documents on the establishment of the policy.

On the policy review, Mr Mbuya said it had considered the Five-Year National Development Plan 2016/17-2020/21, the CCM Manifesto 2015-2020, UN Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Agriculture Policy 2013, the Cooperatives Policy, 2013 and other documents.

Equally, the topic aimed at looking at the assessment of the implementation of the policy, achievements and challenges.

