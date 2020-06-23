Tanzania: Gwambina Hopes for Vpl Still High Despite Draw

22 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

GWAMBINA FC said they will rectify tactical challenges which emerged in their 1-1 draw with Transit Camp FC in their First Division League (FDL), match at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The two teams shared a point in a game which if Gwambina had won, they could have officially climbed into the top flight league for the next season.

However, the Mwanza-based club still have a big chance to accomplish their dream of graduating into the Mainland Premier League as they lead FDL group B with 41 points, eight points clear from the second-placed Geita Gold.

Speaking after the match, Gwambina Head Coach Fulgence Novatus conceded that the game was tough but he was happy with a point they gained away.

"Our opponents knew that if we had won, we were definitely been promoted into the top flight league as such, they came up with the mission to stop us from being promoted on their backyard.

"I have accepted the draw and our job is to work on the challenges which surfaced. so that we do well in our next encounter," Novatus said.

However, Transit Camp coach Steven Mataka was not pleased with his striking force saying they were not sharp enough on the target.

"We misused several chances which could have made us to retain all three points. Even the goal we conceded was due to lack of concentration from my defenders but one point is better than to the loss," Mataka said.

The top five in group B of the FDL has seen Gwambina toping the chart with 41 points followed by Geita Gold who have grabbed 33 points and the third slot goes to Arusha FC who have penned 28 points.

On the fourth place there are Mashujaa FC who collected 26 points similar to the fifth-placed Transit Camp.

The last four teams battling to avoid relegation into the Second Division League (SDL) are Mawenzi Market who are placed 9th with 21 points while Stand United are 10th placed with 20 points.

Sahare All Stars occupy the 11th place with 19 points whereas Green Warriors are bottom-placed with 18 points.

