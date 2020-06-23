Tanzania: Fee-Free Education - Fifth Phase Magnificent Legacy

PROVISION of free basic education was among many pledges made by President John Magufuli in the 2015 General Election campaigns.

He promised to waive school fees and other contributions for primary and secondary education if elected the fifth President of Tanzania.

Soon after assuming the Presidency, Dr Magufuli introduced the popular fee-free education policy --with his government covering the cost for all students from standard one to form four.

To implement the policy, the government immediately started releasing 18bn/- every month for all schools. The money was deposited directly to the school's bank account, the aim being to avoid bureaucracy and unnecessary delays.

Implementations of this policy led to increased enrolment in primary and secondary schools.

Official statistics from the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PoLARG) shows that in 2016 a total of 1,896,586 pupils (960,877 boys and 935,707 girls) were enrolled to standard one class against the initial projection, which was 1,433,840 pupils.

With the increased number of pupils and students in public schools, the monthly budget for the programme shot up to 23bn/-.

Speaking in the National Assembly last week in his address to dissolve the 11th parliament, President Magufuli said by February this year, the government had already spent a cumulative total of 1.01tr/- to implement the fee-free education programme.

According to Dr Magufuli, with the implementation of fee-free education the enrolment of standard one pupils increased from an average of one million in 2015 to 1.6 million this year.

Also the number of secondary schools has increased to 5,330 from 4,708 that were recorded in 2015, making an increase of 622 schools, a move that has increased access to education for Tanzanian children.

Due to this, the number of form one to four students has increased to 2,185,037 in 2020 from 1,648,359 who were recorded in 2015.

President Magufuli revealed that the government also took effort to build new primary schools, with the number of learning facilities increasing from 16,899 in 2015 to 17,804 in this year --an increase of 905 new schools.

"We have renovated 73 out of 89 old secondary schools, and also constructed 253 dormitories and 227 laboratories," said Dr Magufuli.

The government has also addressed the shortage of desks after increasing the number to 8,095,207 in this year from 3,024,311 that were present in 2015. This is an increase of more than 200 per cent.

All these were done in accordance with Section 52 (a) of the 2015-2020 Election Manifesto of the ruling CCM party that pledged for establishment of the mechanism to provide free of charge education from Standard One to Form Four level in all public schools.

The aim was to increase enrolment of children at nursery classes from 45 per cent in 2015 to 100 per cent in 2020.

Also the manifesto targeted to increase enrolment of standard one pupils from 95 per cent in 2015 to 100 per cent in 2020.

"The enrolment of form one students will increase form 60 per cent in 2015 to 80 per cent in 2020," read Section 52 (a) (iii) of the party's 2015-2020 Election Manifesto.

Stakeholders have hailed the government for improving the education sector, especially by abolishing school fees.

"This has enabled those from poor families to have access to education that they couldn't get in the past as they were unable to pay school fees and other contributions," says Mr Emelius Emmanuel, who is the headmaster at the Igaganulwa secondary school in Bariadi District, Simiyu region.

According to Mr Emmanuel, apart from increasing enrolment, the fee-free education has also helped to reduce the level of truancy in schools.

For his part, Mr Bariki Msodule, a parent, lauds the government for coming up with such an initiative describing it as a great relief for poor families and to guarantee the right to education for all children.

"To be honest, the government has done a lot and we have seen all the efforts and how the strategies were implemented. Many thanks to President Magufuli for walking the talk," he told the 'Daily News'.