Tanzania: 750m/ - to Be Spent On Innovation, Tech Improvement

22 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will spend 750m/- on improving innovation and technology of 70 finalists at this year's national competition for science, technology and innovation.

Announcing winners at the weekend, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, said innovation would be improved through the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech).

The winners were from the exhibition of Innovation Week held in March this year after judges went through their works and decided who had excelled.

Prof Ndalichako announced the three top winners in seven categories who participated in the exhibition whereas the overall winner in each would receive 5m/-, runners-up 3m/- and 2m/- for those who held third position.

She insisted a need for innovation for increased productivity, employment and economic development.

Prof Ndalichako was of the view that innovation should direct market demand as it was the only avenue where they saw the value and benefit of innovations for their livelihoods.

"Innovation is richness. You must be guided on how best to attain that benchmark we have with us from copyrights, business registration and Costech. Use them effectively," he insisted.

This year's competition attracted 583 innovators who showcased their innovations expressing government commitment to empowering local innovators so that their technologies could be valued in and outside the country.

"The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology used 50.55bn/- for 145 projects of 517 researchers in postgraduate courses last year," said director of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The government last year also spent 750m/- on 60 innovators who took part in previous competitions and among the innovators included the one who came up with an idea to make a chopper.

She noted that the government was determination to recognise innovators from the grassroots, saying the innovations which would receive support should have an impact on national development.

She added that the innovators were attached to innovation centres and hubs from where they were developed and registered for patent rights.

She said the government was committed to seeing that innovations contributed to technological advancement and industrial economy.

"For the first time," he said, "this year's competition has included innovators from primary schools the ultimate goal being innovation inclusiveness."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.