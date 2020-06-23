Tanzania: Abide By Professional Ethics, Govt Tells Newly Registered Pharmacists

THE government has reminded newly registered pharmacists to adhere to professional ethics and integrity to win public trust in their workplace.

The call was made by Government Chief Pharmacist (CP) Daud Msasi during the 8th ceremony for admission and registration of pharmacists at Dodoma's Takwimu House.

At least 109 new pharmacists were certified by the Pharmacy Council during a ceremony attended by various officials from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Msasi, who is also the director of pharmaceutical services in the ministry reminded the newly registered medical personnel to concentrate on their obligations to serve the community.

"I want you to be problem solvers instead of problem creators. In this regard, use your professionalism to observe integrity," he urged.

He said that there was a problem of drug resistance in various communities, thus, he advised the newly certified pharmacists were duty bound to solve that problem.

He said since the government laid emphasis on creativity and innovation among the youth to bring about social change in the workplace, it was upon them to lead that social change.

For her part, Pharmacists Board Registrar Elizabeth Shekalaghe urged the certified pharmacists to offer better services to patients to maintain the respect of their profession.

According to her, with the admission of 109 new pharmacists, the country had in total 2,079 pharmacists.

"Like in other careers where professionals have been innovative, you need to capitalise on this aspect and with your profession, you can be researchers, consultants or industrial pharmacists...above all, you should remember lifelong learning as professionals," she noted.