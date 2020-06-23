Tanzania: Historic Learning Infrastructure Improvement

THE number of desks in primary schools has in the past five years increased by over 250 per cent --thanks to a special campaign by the State to improve school infrastructures.

In his speech to dissolve the Parliament recently, President John Magufuli revealed that the number of desks has increased to 8,095, 207 in 2020 from 3,024,311 logged in in 2015.

During the past four and a half years, his government constructed more schools, reaching a total of 17,804 primary schools from 16,899 in 2015 and secondary schools from 4,708 in 2015 to 5,330 this year.

Some old secondary schools that were on the verge of collapsing, due to poor infrastructure, have regained their previous status after the government embarked on a major maintenance programme to 73 schools out of 89 and built 253 dormitories and 227 laboratories.

At least 2,956 laboratories were equipped with necessary facilities.

The fifth-phase government has also repaired 18 colleges and built two new colleges of Murutunguru and Kabanga and provided 1,550 computers to all 35 teacher training colleges in a bid to improve the learning environment for ICT subjects.

The number of vocational training colleges, which are key towards driving the country's industrialisation bid, has increased to 712 in 2020 from 672 colleges in 2015.

The improvements in school and college infrastructures have led to the increased enrolment.

For instance, primary school enrolment shot up to an average of 1.6 million pupils currently against only 1 million recorded in 2015.

The Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako stated in his budget speech that the government has a duty to ensure that education at primary, secondary and higher learning institutions is provided with quality by considering equal opportunity for all.

Prof Ndalichako said in the 2019/20 financial year alone the government has managed to build 9,712 new latrines for female 5,539 pupils, 3,645 male pupils and 528 teachers.

The CCM promised in its 2015 manifesto that it would ensure that the government well manages and implements the education policy of 2014.

Among other things, the manifesto says it would ensure an increase of enrolment in primary education.

The manifesto also pledged to make 80 per cent of teachers be prepared and equipped to enable them use ICT in teaching.