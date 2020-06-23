Tanzania: Fight Corruption, or It Devours You and Livelihood

IN the animal farm, a story is told of how all animals lamented over man as their greatest obstacle to success.

"Man is the only real enemy we have. Remove Man from the scene, and the root cause of hunger and overwork is abolished forever.

Man is the only creature that consumes without producing. He does not give milk, he does not lay eggs, he is too weak to pull the plough, and he cannot run fast enough to catch rabbits," read part of grievance.

Zoom to a German philosopher and poet, Friedrich Nietzsche, "whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster.

And if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you" in apparent reference to fighting corruption.

All these schools of thought drive to a notion that corruption, whatever the name you will baptize it, will devour you and I, and will pull back the nation and its economy/people to its knees.

Corruption hurts everyone... .corruption erodes the trust we have in the public sector to act in our best interests.

It also wastes our taxes or rates that have been earmarked for important community projects- meaning we have to put up with poor quality services or infrastructure, or we miss out altogether

Now that Tanzania is gearing to elect new leaders (from Councillors in the grassroots to Members of Parliament and President), corruption should never prevail in vetting these candidates and wooing votes as a step for one to assume power.

This should be the time for the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), as a watchdog to devise ways to be ahead of corrupt individuals, who are always changing tactics in buying votes.

This is the time for the Media to keep on informing and reminding the voters/public that any leader trying to buy votes, is simply buying their rights for personal gains and such a leader will automatically entertain corruption to survive.

This is the time for the public/voters to have a culture of showing transparency in vetting and sieving whoever would try to seek their votes as a leader to address several challenges in the community.

Voters want leaders who will assist the government to fight corruption as has been seen in the fifth phase government.

Voters want leaders who are clear and concise at all times, leaders who are not over-drunk with power and are ready to be their subjects.