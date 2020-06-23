Uganda: Refugee Crisis Looms As New 28,000 Arrive

A total of 28,543 refugees fled into Uganda last month despite the government ban on admission and registration of new arrivals in March following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Aid agencies say the refugees have continued entering the country through the porous borders.

Uganda hosts the third-largest number of refugees in the world with more than one million refugees, coming behind Turkey and Pakistan.

Most of the refugees in Uganda come from South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has also announced that the available funds can only sustain refugee operations up to September.

According to the official figures, as of April, there were 1,395,830 refugees and asylum seekers but by May 31, the number increased to 1,424,373, the new arrivals accounting for 28,543.

In a statement, the Makerere University Refugee Law Project issued at the weekend says the influx of refugees has had impact on the limited financial and natural resources.

"This narrowing of durable solutions poses worrisome threats and is likely to prove a test to Ugandans' sense of generosity towards asylum seekers and refugees. However, it is our belief that progressive partnerships with all actors including government agencies, donors, private sector... can generate remarkable powers and solutions with which to leap over the current hurdles," the statement says.

With the rising numbers and dwindling sources of funding, the minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, on Friday while addressing the press ahead of the World Refugee Day, said government may consider sending the refugees back to their home countries.

"Influx of refugees coming to Uganda are because of conflicts which are internationally created. It is not our problem, they are running away from violence," Mr Onek said.

The UNHCR country representative, Mr Joel Boutroue, attributed the financial crisis to the coronavirus disease that has hit world economies.