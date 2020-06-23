Angola: MPLA Reiterates Holding of Local Power Elections

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The vice-president of MPLA, Luísa Damião, Sunday reiterated the party's bet on the holding of municipal power elections in the country, set for this year.

In statements to the press, on the sidelines of the homage to the nationalist Malaquias António, the partisan official pointed out that at this moment it is waiting for the conclusion of the municipal legislative package under discussion in the National Assembly.

She explained that it was her party that put the issue of local power elections on the political agenda, as it was a constitutional imperative.

Luisa Damião hopes that the process will be carried out responsibly, in order to achieve the objectives set out in the Constitution.

She also regretted the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, stressing in this respect that the preservation of the good life is a priority for the Angolan authorities.

Referring to the personality of the nationalist Malaquias António, who is now 83 years old, she considered him a dynamic militant and committed to the cause of the party, being an example to the new generations.

"The history of Angola is the history of MPLA" declared, on the occasion, the nationalist Malaquias António who during the tribute received a car and household appliances.

Malaquias António stood out in the National Liberation Struggle, which culminated with the proclamation of the country's independence in November 1975.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.