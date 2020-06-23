Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Reduces Testing Capacity

Luanda — Angola will reduce in the next two days its laboratory testing capacity from 600 to 400 tests per day, due to the temporary deactivation of its National Institute for Health Research (INIS), said Sunday the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

According to the State Secretary, the temporary deactivation of the INIS is due to the fact that two administrative officials of this institution have tested positive for covid-19, in the last 24 hours.

Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the daily data press conference on the country's epidemiological situation, explained that the two infected have been diagnosed in the regular screening of the INIS staff.

Faced with this scenario, steps have been taken to isolate direct contacts from the infected and the disinfection process of the INIS facilities early on Sunday, the health official said.

Following this process, Mufinda said, the laboratory activity in INIS will resume on June 23.

The Secretary of State called on health professionals and administrative workers to strictly comply with individual and collective prevention measures to avoid further contamination.

With the temporary stoppage of the national laboratory of molecular biology of the INIS, Angola has the laboratories of the National Institute for the Fight against AIDS, the Military Hospital and Esperança Hospital, all installed in Luanda and with capacity to process 180 samples per day.

Besides these laboratories, the Health sector can also count on the contribution of the private sector, Luanda Medical Center and Girassol clinic respectively, which have laboratory equipment to conduct tests on covid-19.

Samples collected

Since March the laboratories have received a total of 20,020 samples, of which 16,071 were negative, 183 positive and 3,766 are in process.

In the last 24 hours, 441 samples have been processed, seven tested positive for covid-19 and 434 negative.

A total of eleven patients have also recovered in the last 24 hours. Angola has a total of 183 positive cases, 97 active, 77 recovered and nine deaths, being 118 of local contamination.