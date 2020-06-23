Angolans Stranded in Zambia and Zimbabwe Return Home

Luanda — At least 123 people , including Angolans, Zambians and Zimbabweans, returned home this Sunday after 90 days of confinement abroad as a result of measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.

For this purpose, the Angolan airline, TAAG, carried out a humanitarian flight linking Luanda/Lusaka/ Harare, taking into account the outcry of several people stranded in these countries, many of whom are experiencing extreme difficulties due to lack of means of subsistence.

The beneficiaries of the action, which had the direct involvement of the Angolan government, through the Interministerial Commission to Combat Covid-19, expressed their recognition to the Angolan authorities, highlighting the opportunity of this humanitarian action.

In Lusaka, the local press stressed the fact. The Lusaka Times praised the attitude of the Angolan authorities. In an article published today, the newspaper described the gesture as an expression of goodwill', a fact that proves the excellent relations that Angola seeks to maintain with its neighbours.

The Angolan ambassador to Zambia, Azevedo Francisco, was at the international airport Kenneth Kaunda, to welcome those who arrived and bid farewell to Angolans who finally returned to the country.

Laurence Chalungumana, Zambian ambassador in Luanda, is quoted by the Lusaka Times as having expressed gratitude and recognition for the prompt response of the Angolan authorities, who made available a TAAG aircraft for the humanitarian flight.