Angolans Stranded in Zambia and Zimbabwe Return Home

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 123 people , including Angolans, Zambians and Zimbabweans, returned home this Sunday after 90 days of confinement abroad as a result of measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.

For this purpose, the Angolan airline, TAAG, carried out a humanitarian flight linking Luanda/Lusaka/ Harare, taking into account the outcry of several people stranded in these countries, many of whom are experiencing extreme difficulties due to lack of means of subsistence.

The beneficiaries of the action, which had the direct involvement of the Angolan government, through the Interministerial Commission to Combat Covid-19, expressed their recognition to the Angolan authorities, highlighting the opportunity of this humanitarian action.

In Lusaka, the local press stressed the fact. The Lusaka Times praised the attitude of the Angolan authorities. In an article published today, the newspaper described the gesture as an expression of goodwill', a fact that proves the excellent relations that Angola seeks to maintain with its neighbours.

The Angolan ambassador to Zambia, Azevedo Francisco, was at the international airport Kenneth Kaunda, to welcome those who arrived and bid farewell to Angolans who finally returned to the country.

Laurence Chalungumana, Zambian ambassador in Luanda, is quoted by the Lusaka Times as having expressed gratitude and recognition for the prompt response of the Angolan authorities, who made available a TAAG aircraft for the humanitarian flight.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Rwandan MPs Endorse Plan to Give Kagame More Powers
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.