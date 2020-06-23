Angola: Minea Cooperates in Installing Water Systems in Schools

Luanda — The Ministry of Energy and Water (Minea) will cooperate in the program of installing water systems in schools outside the coverage of the public network, taking into account the resumption of the 2020 school year, scheduled for next July.

According to a press release, made available today to Angop, Minister João Baptista Borges assured that despite the limitations in material and human resources, Minea will join the efforts of the provincial governments and the Ministry of Education involving its technical potential.

On the other hand, in the assessment meeting of the Nucleus for the Management of Water Distribution to Communities, in which the Minister of Education, Luísa Grilo, and the Governor of Luanda, Joana Lina, also participated, the Government official made a retrospective of the National Programme for the Distribution of Drinking Water to the populations of areas without a public network, since the entry into force of the State of Emergency, on 27 March.

He spoke about the millions of litres of water offered to thousands of citizens and social institutions in the last three months of operation, with the involvement of around 119 trucks, mostly provided by private individuals.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, classes were suspended last March and according to the current public calamity situation, the resumption is scheduled for 13 July for higher education and secondary education and later for primary education, depending, however, on the epidemiological situation of the country.

The educational institutions are also guided to ensure conditions for physical distancing, at the entrance and inside the school building, as well as the mandatory use of mask.