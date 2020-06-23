Angola: Governor Calls On Demining Operators for Greater Commitment

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The governor of the central Bié province, Pereira Alfredo, has called on demining operators to redouble their efforts in clearing off areas still suspected of having landmines and other explosive devices, with a view to boosting agricultural activity and the movement of people and goods.

The governor made the appeal at the signing ceremony for the conclusion of the demining process of the bridge over the river Cuquema, in Ulomba village located 52 km southwest of Cuito city, Bié province.

For the governor, the program of construction and recovery of socio-economic infrastructure in the region requires a redoubled effort of the demining operators in the task of clearing and destroying landmines and explosive devices.

He said that the provincial government will continue to provide all support to prevent loss of human life and property as a result of landmines.

In the meantime, the governor added that there are many social projects, such as the construction of schools and sanitary units in the communities, the need to make sure that the territory is mine-free.

Adilson Zacarias Chicola, head of the Department of the National Demining Institute (INAD) in the region, stressed that the referred demining work is expected to last 30 days.

