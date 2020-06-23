Angola: Passenger Flow Increases in Luanda

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The flow of passengers on public buses has been increasing in Luanda province since the beginning of the process of gradual recovery of economic activity, after almost three months of confinement, because of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to official data, 1.3 million passengers were transported between 1 and 16 June, figures that are close to the reality of the sector in the capital before the pandemic.

In statistical terms, this means that at least 683,967 passengers circulated per week, 85,495.8 per day and 3,562.3 per hour during the same period.

In the past week alone, 44,600 people used buses to travel from the city centre to the Zango area, from the Port of Luanda to Cacuaco, or other routes.

It is estimated that at least 6,371 citizens used public buses on each of those seven days in the last week in Luanda.

The increase in the flow of passengers in the capital is the result of the policies of reinforcement of public buses, outlined by the Angolan Government, to improve the circulation of citizens.

According to the Director of the Traffic and Mobility Office of the Provincial Government of Luanda (GPL), Amadeu Campos, before the Covid-19, at least two and a half million passengers per month were transported on public buses in Luanda.

Under normal conditions, the GPL transport sector estimates that more than three million people/month are transported in the city by public buses, underlining that the lack of population awareness has led to an increase in passengers.

