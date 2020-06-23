Angola: Cplp Arts Academies Sign Cooperation Agreement

Luanda — The Arts Academies of the Member States of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP) at the weekend, signed a cooperation agreement with a view to deepening the exchange between these institutions, on a mutually beneficial basis.

The document is the result of a meeting, held last Monday in videoconference format, between the presidents of the Arts Academies of Angola (Paulo de Carvalho), Brazil (Marco Lucchesi), Cape Verde (Daniel Medina), Mozambique (Orlando Quilambo), Portugal (Carlos Salema) and São Tomé and Príncipe (Carlos Espírito Santo).

Among the objectives of the Academies is the promotion of exchange, with the aim of strengthening and boosting the concept of linguistic neighbourhood, based on dialogue between the institutions and peoples they represent.

"To establish the Programme - Academic Dialogues - in order to deepen, on a regular basis, the cooperation between academics from the participating institutions, on mutually beneficial bases and in a format to be defined by the Parties", is the main objective.

The donation, whenever possible, of material from their collections to investors and cultural institutions is also part of the objectives.

The agreement, which will be in force for a period of two years, promotes, among other things, the holding of lectures and face-to-face and virtual dialogues, free of charge, in order to foster cooperation between Academies and interaction with society.

Under the proposal of the Angolan Arts Academy, two versions of the agreement have been drafted, the first complying with the recent orthographic agreement of the Portuguese language (of 1990) and the second complying with the orthographic agreement of the Portuguese language (of 1990).