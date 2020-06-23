Angola: Macon Resumes Inter-Provincial Transport Services

22 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The road transport company (Macon) resumed Monday its inter-provincial and municipal passenger transportation services, with exception to Luanda province.

Operations had been banned for roughly 60 days due to the danger of Covid-19 spreading.

Speaking to ANGOP, the commercial director of the private operator, Armando Macedo, said that initially 40 buses are available to operate at central and south region of the country and Cabinda.

The routes are Huambo/ Cuando-Cubango (Menongue), Bie (Cuito) Huila (Lubango)/ Cunene (Santa-Clara), Cuito/Lubango/ Namibe (Moçamedes) and Kwanza-Sul (Sumbe)/ Benguela/Huambo.

Passengers must comply with hand hygiene regulations, social distancing, even when purchasing tickets.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

