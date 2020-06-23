Angola: Macon Resumes Inter-Provincial Transport Services

Luanda — The road transport company (Macon) resumed Monday its inter-provincial and municipal passenger transportation services, with exception to Luanda province.

Operations had been banned for roughly 60 days due to the danger of Covid-19 spreading.

Speaking to ANGOP, the commercial director of the private operator, Armando Macedo, said that initially 40 buses are available to operate at central and south region of the country and Cabinda.

The routes are Huambo/ Cuando-Cubango (Menongue), Bie (Cuito) Huila (Lubango)/ Cunene (Santa-Clara), Cuito/Lubango/ Namibe (Moçamedes) and Kwanza-Sul (Sumbe)/ Benguela/Huambo.

Passengers must comply with hand hygiene regulations, social distancing, even when purchasing tickets.