Nigeria: Protesters Storm APC Secretariat, Demand Dissolution of NWC

Over 50 people marched to the secretariat of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, to demand the sack of all members of the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

The protesters, who PREMIUM TIMES observed are mostly youth, expressed their concerns on the crisis rocking the party and the role of the NWC in it.

The protesters said they are members of the party dissatisfied with how it is being managed.

Okpokwu Ogenyi, one of the group's leaders, in his address to journalists at the secretariat, gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the party leaders to resolve the crisis or witness more of such protests across the country.

At the time of the protest, President Muhammadu Buhari was in a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is believed to be a move to resolve the multiple challenges threatening to tear the party apart.

Some of the APC governors at the meeting are those of Kebbi (Atiku Bagudu) Jigawa (Abubakar Badaru) and Plateau (Simon Lalong).

The meeting held less than 24 hours after a separate meeting between Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Mr Buhari.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Lawan said at the end of the Sunday meeting that the APC crisis was one of the two items he discussed with the president.

The APC crisis worsened last week with the suspension of the party's national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of Ondo State also defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party.